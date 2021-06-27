(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Suwaidi, wife of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, has said that the launch of the "Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Security Centre of Excellence" consolidates the UAE's role in supporting and increasing women's participation in all sectors.

She said that the decision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, to build this centre will prepare women leaders especially in the peace and security sectors, and highlights women's contribution in these two areas, in cooperation between the General Women's Union and the UN Women Liaison Office for the GCC.

In a statement on this occasion, Sheikha Khawla said that this directive comes within a series of the country's continuous achievements in women empowerment based on a vision and good planning with the follow-up and guidance of H.

H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak.

Sheikha Fatima's charitable achievements and good endeavours were not limited to the UAE alone, but also crossed regional borders to reach the world, she added.

Sheikh Khawla stated that the centre will be located at the General Women's Union building with a curriculum based on holding training courses inside and outside the country. The courses will be related to all matters of interest to women, cultural development, exchange of knowledge, virtual self-learning, and opening the door to other cultures and information in an immediate, fast and efficient manner.

She concluded by saying, "On the occasion of the inauguration of the Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Security Centre of Excellence, we recall the efforts of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who laid down and strengthened the positions of women in all fora."