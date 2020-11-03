'FCA' forms consultation council with private sector

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) Ali Saeed Matar Alneyadi, Commissioner of Customs, and Chairman of FCA, issued a resolution to form the Customs Consultation Council with the private sector to reinforce partnership and collaboration between the Federal Customs Authority, FCA, and the private sector to discuss customs issues, projects and initiatives to develop customs operations and promoting its global competitiveness position.

He said the private sector is a strategic partner on the trajectory of customs development and sustainable development embraced by the country, and also a key player in implementing UAE vision 2020’s principles and targets. It is also relied upon by the UAE leadership to assume a key role in helping projects and initiatives succeed in preparation for the next fifty years and the UAE Centennial 2071.

In accordance with the resolutions, the Council is chaired by Suoud Salem Al Agroobi, Director of International Relations Department in the Authority, with the private sector’s representative, elected by members of the council, in the office of the vice chairman.

The council comprises up to no more than 20 members from the private sector who are elected by candidacy in accordance with the terms and conditions set by the resolution, in addition to the directors of Policies and Customs Affairs, Legal Affairs and Operations and Customs Control Departments.

"Given the increasing challenges in customs and trade domains, a broad horizon of future collaboration with private sector looms to accomplish trade prosperity and business ecosystem development to be more attractive in terms of customs and trade. From this perspective, we are keen to develop our relationship with the private sector into an institutional partnership towards entrepreneurship, supporting the development and economic diversity policy through the years to come," Ali Alneyadi said.

The resolution provided for the mechanism of electing candidates so that the Authority will open the candidacy to private sector members, where members will be elected from a range of sectors or groups they represent, provided they have direct interaction with State customs.

The Authority announced that private sector representatives aspiring to join the Council could fill in candidacy form through their website with effect from today until the next three weeks. Interested individuals may visit the Authority website www.fca.gov.ae for further details.

Under the resolution, the office of a Council member will last for two years subject to renewal. The Council’s vice chairman will be elected by private sector members for one year and may be re-elected for a similar term.