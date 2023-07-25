ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2023) The Livestock Breeder Fodder Market, which is organised by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) in collaboration with the government platform TAMM, has experienced significant demand from livestock breeders seeking high-quality fodder at competitive prices.

Within the first two weeks of its activation, the Fodder Market service on the TAMM platform recorded over 60,000 visitors and successfully completed more than 37,000 transactions. The sales figures for this period exceeded AED 97 million, with a total of more than 59,000 tonnes of animal feed sold.

The Fodder Market began providing its services on July 1st to beneficiaries registered with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

As the largest and first-of-its-kind in the middle East, this market caters to approximately 40,000 breeders nationwide, satisfying the needs of over 5 million livestock. Moreover, it facilitates the connection between fodder buyers from different emirates and suppliers authorised by ADAFSA.

The Fodder Market was launched by ADAFSA in late May, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority. Its Primary objectives are to provide high-quality animal feed at competitive prices and offer safe and sustainable solutions that enable local fodder companies to access markets. The “Fodder Market” is linked to a group of existing regular markets in addition to an online platform for trading feed available to all companies at the UAE level.

As part of its commitment to promoting sustainable food production, ADAFSA aims to leverage resources, capabilities, and initiatives that regulate the fodder trade in the country. The "Fodder Market" initiative represents a significant step in achieving this goal by integrating physical markets and electronic trading.