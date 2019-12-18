'For Abu Dhabi' initiative to enhance public spaces launches

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2019) The Department of Municipalities and Transport, DMT, has launched the 'For Abu Dhabi' initiative, which will enhance urban spaces and nature sites in a bid to categorise Abu Dhabi as one of the most liveable cities in the world.

The new initiative is a part of the DMT's contribution to the Abu Dhabi Government Accelerator Programme, Ghadan 21, where it is investing in the community to create a welcoming atmosphere and exciting opportunities that highlight Abu Dhabi as an inclusive home for residents, tourists and visitors, who are striving for unique experiences.

'For Abu Dhabi' will see an investment of some AED8 billion across the three main regions of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, to implement 300 enhancements that range from small-level interventions to the regeneration of large-scale public spaces. Works under 'For Abu Dhabi' will follow three themes; 'For Exploring', 'For Interacting', and 'For Relaxing'.

Some of the enhancements in Abu Dhabi include city-wide public art projects, street regenerations, four signature parks, regeneration of 16 community parks, waterfront activation, unlocking existing natural sites and the completion of the city-wide cycle network to promote active recreation for all demographics.

Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of DMT, said, "We are excited to showcase the first phase of the initiative; as of the fourth quarter of 2019, DMT awarded consultancy services to local and international designers for the regeneration of Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street and Hamdan Street, and 20 parks to name a few of the projects that are progressing. In addition, DMT is in the process of procuring construction works due to start in the second quarter of 2020."

He added, "'For Abu Dhabi' will focus on enhancing the vibrancy of the City of Abu Dhabi through the addition of creative, colourful artworks, activating existing and new public spaces and providing a network for active recreation. Community members can experience and enjoy a variety of developments starting from the first quarter of 2020 when some of the smaller enhancements will be completed."

In the next phases of 'For Abu Dhabi', community members from Al Ain and the Al Dhafra regions can also expect to see a diverse set of community-focused enhancements.

The investment will provide exemplary public spaces, parks and waterfronts to strategic locations, including Al Ain, Madinat Zayed, Mirfa, Al Sila and Delma.