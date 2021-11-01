'Frontiers In Finance' Programme Launched In Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Committee, Frontiers in Finance, a prestigious programme designed by Yale University, has been launched in Abu Dhabi as part of efforts to continuously expand the emirate’s knowledge economy.

The programme is being offered in the emirate by First Abu Dhabi Bank through a collaboration with Emirates Foundation and Icon Training & Coaching. It aims to further build the skills of Emirati talent in the financial sector and build capacity in navigating the complexities of the financial and investment sectors.

It focuses on a deeper understanding of investment management, decision making and strategy, as well as advanced concepts such as the application of data science and quantitative techniques in investment decisions.

The programme is open for 25-30 participants nominated by government entities and companies related to financial or investment management, and will be held virtually over 12 weeks, from January to March 2022.