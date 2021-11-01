UrduPoint.com

'Frontiers In Finance' Programme Launched In Abu Dhabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 03:30 PM

&#039;Frontiers in Finance&#039; programme launched in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Committee, Frontiers in Finance, a prestigious programme designed by Yale University, has been launched in Abu Dhabi as part of efforts to continuously expand the emirate’s knowledge economy.

The programme is being offered in the emirate by First Abu Dhabi Bank through a collaboration with Emirates Foundation and Icon Training & Coaching. It aims to further build the skills of Emirati talent in the financial sector and build capacity in navigating the complexities of the financial and investment sectors.

It focuses on a deeper understanding of investment management, decision making and strategy, as well as advanced concepts such as the application of data science and quantitative techniques in investment decisions.

The programme is open for 25-30 participants nominated by government entities and companies related to financial or investment management, and will be held virtually over 12 weeks, from January to March 2022.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Bank January March From Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoverie ..

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 ho ..

15 minutes ago
 Opposition not serious to hold dialogue with govt ..

Opposition not serious to hold dialogue with govt on public issues: Spokesperson ..

2 minutes ago
 105 new Covid 19 cases reported in IIOJK

105 new Covid 19 cases reported in IIOJK

2 minutes ago
 Extreme Greenland ice melt raised global flood ris ..

Extreme Greenland ice melt raised global flood risk: study

2 minutes ago
 LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

26 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Ukraine's Transition Period Law Prohib ..

Lavrov Says Ukraine's Transition Period Law Prohibits Minsk Agreements Implement ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.