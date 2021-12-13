UrduPoint.com

'Furniture 360' And 'Trendz 2021' Exhibitions Kick Off At Expo Centre Sharjah

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 08:30 PM

&#039;Furniture 360&#039; and &#039;Trendz 2021&#039; exhibitions kick off at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) The 3rd 'Furniture 360’ and 2nd 'Trendz 2021' exhibitions, organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), kicked of today.

Over 40 international and local leading companies specialising in the furniture and home furnishing industry, fashion and accessories are taking part in the two events.

The two exhibitions are offering fantastic deals and exciting discounts on more than 20 thousand products of the most important products of international and local companies specialising in furniture, home furnishings, fashion, and accessories.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, inaugurated the two exhibitions which run until 18th December, in the presence of a number of members of the board of Directors of the Chamber and Expo Centre, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General, SCCI, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of the Expo Center Sharjah, and Sultan Shattaf, Director of Sales and Marketing Department at the Expo Center Sharjah.

The attendees toured the two exhibitions, where they were briefed on the pavilions and platforms and learned about the latest furniture and home furnishing supplies and decorations offered by the 'Furniture 360' exhibition.

"About 96 percent of Sharjah’s GDP depends on the non-oil sectors, including the wholesale and retail trade sector, which contributes about 11.6 percent. Hence the importance of organising such trade fairs, which constitute a perfect opportunity for exhibiting companies to enhance their communication with their existing consumers, attract new ones and boost their sales," said Abdullah Sultan Al Owais.

He commended the remarkable participation of the local and international companies in the two events, the quality of the products, as well as the distinguished offers and attractive discounts that meet the aspirations of visitors.

"Organising the two exhibitions simultaneously will primarily contribute to supporting the retail sector in Sharjah. This is in addition to the important role of "Furniture 360" in introducing the Emirati product and providing the opportunity for local companies to learn about the requirements of consumers and identify their needs, as well as to sign deals and exchange experiences with participating international companies," Saif Al Midfa said.

This would help boost confidence in the local product and increase its market share in the region, thus strengthening the furniture industry, which is one of the important industries in the country, he added.

The Furniture 360 exhibition is hosting pavilions for a considerable number of international companies from Portugal, Italy, India, Turkey, and Iran.

Meanwhile, Trendz 2021 is showcasing a wide range of modern fashion, perfumes and fragrances, and the latest fashion trends.

The 'Furniture 360’ and ‘Trendz 2021’ exhibitions open their doors to visitors from 12:00 to 22:00 from Monday to Thursday, and from 15:00 until 23:00 on Friday.

