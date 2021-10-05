'Future Of Finance' Conference Attracts Senior Officials To Shape Financial Sector During Expo 2020 Dubai: CBUAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) The ‘Future of Finance’ conference, hosted by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on 13th and 14th October 2021, will see an impressive round-up of speakers.

The event will bring together governors of central banks, industry leaders and heads of financial and technology institutions from around the world.

The two-day conference, which will convene under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of CBUAE, will explore and promote the theme of Expo 2020 Dubai ‘Connecting Minds and Creating the Future’. It will provide a platform to facilitate the exchange of knowledge on key themes shaping the future of finance.

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of CBUAE, commented, "We congratulate the UAE’s leadership and its people on the successful launch of Expo 2020 Dubai, which is a great achievement that culminates the nation’s 50 years and commences the journey for the next fifty years. The hosting of the Expo after exceptional circumstances in 2020 is an outcome of continuous efforts and a reflection that the UAE has no such word as impossible."

Balama added, "The world today requires an integrated effort across different sectors, and it is only by combining our knowledge and expertise that we can aim to strengthen the global financial industry. We are delighted to be welcoming some of our most esteemed colleagues and experts from around the world to discuss the opportunities and challenges that we collectively face, as it is truly by connecting minds we can create a better future.

"

Participating speakers from the UAE include Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, CEO of Alliances for Global Sustainability, Founder of Shamma Bint Sultan Sustainability Initiatives and Co-Founder of Aurora50; Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority; Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government; Colonel Khalifa Matar Al Humairi, Executive Director of Customer Happiness Centres at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship; and Rola Abu Manneh, CEO at Standard Chartered Bank- UAE.

International speakers who will take part in the event include Andreas Dombret, former member of Executive board of Dutsche Bundesbank and Chairman of Houlihan Lokey; Denis Beau, Deputy Governor, Banque De France; Vachira Arromdee, Deputy Governor, Bank of Thailand; Luiz Awazu Pereira da Silva, Deputy General Manager of the Bank for International Settlement- Switzerland; Benedicte Nolens, Head of Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub, Hong Kong Centre; Colin Pu, Executive Director, Hong Kong Monetary Authority; Dr. Mohamed Omran, Executive Chairman, Financial Regulatory Authority of Egypt; Gauri Singh, Deputy Director-General at International Renewable Energy Agency; Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director-General for Islamic Development Bank Institute; and Dr. Abdelilah Belatik, Secretary General at the General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions and Chief Economist.