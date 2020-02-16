UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Gender Equality In Energy Sector Boosts Sustainability', Speakers Told GWFD 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 07:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) Speakers of the ‘Equality in the Energy Sector’ at the Global Women’s Forum Dubai, GWFD 2020 in the Future Hub, told that gender equality in the energy sector will boost sustainability.

They said that as the commitment to sustainable energy and growth spreads across economies and nations around the world, leaders must prioritise gender equality in the energy sector. They also discussed best practices and opportunities for women in sustainable innovation and development.

GWFD 2020, which is taking place at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, UAE, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will conclude on 17th February.

Speakers of the ‘Equality in the Energy Sector’ panel discussion included Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications, DEWA; Valerie Levkov, Senior Vice President, Africa, middle East and Mediterranean, EDF; and Dr. Lamya Fawaz, Executive Director of Brand & Strategic Initiatives, Masdar. The session was moderated by Campbell M. Steedman, Partner at Squire Patton Boggs.

"More women need to be made aware of the great opportunities available in the fields of energy. It is important to find ways to strengthen sustainable development by enhancing women’s representation in the energy and sustainability sectors," said Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications for DEWA, which is also the Strategic Sustainability Partner of Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020.

The session highlighted the importance of gender equality within fields related to energy, innovation, and sustainability. The speakers provided insights into learnings and opportunities from both government and the private sector.

"We have to encourage women and the youth to be ambitious and proud of what they can bring to the energy sector, as they are key to achieving sustainability for all. I have great confidence in achieving gender balance for the energy sector," said Valerie Levkov, Senior Vice President, Africa, Middle East and Mediterranean, EDF.

Aside from discussing best practices, the panel also highlighted opportunities to strengthen sustainable development through the enhancement of women’s representation in the energy field. Future is a one of the key pillars of Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020, and the role of women in building a sustainable future for all will also be discussed during the second day of the Forum.

"The representation of women in the energy fields is very promising, as the sector provides women with several opportunities to learn, grow and reach leadership positions. At Masdar, we support and empower women through several leadership programmes aimed at closing gaps in the energy sector," said Dr. Lamya Fawaz, Executive Director of Brand & Strategic Initiatives, Masdar.

