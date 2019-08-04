'Giving Ambassadors' volunteer in Azerbaijan, Malaysia and Zanzibar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) Some 80 students took part in this summer’s Giving Ambassadors Programme in Azerbaijan, Malaysia and Zanzibar for two weeks, as part of the fourth edition of the Ambassadors Initiative organised by the Ministry of education.

The Giving Ambassadors Programme, launched in 2017 in conjunction with the Year of Giving, provides an opportunity for students to participate in voluntary humanitarian development projects in different countries throughout the world. The programme also promote the values of tolerance and giving, established by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

This year’s summer programme was organised by the Hope Organisation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

"Giving and helping others are the most important reflections of a country’s culture and heritage. We are proud of our students and salute their altruism and fraternity. We are aware of the potential for a programme, such as the Giving Ambassadors, in promoting good values, synergy, and fraternity among people, regardless of their cultural differences," Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Activities Sector at the Ministry of Education.

She went on to note that participants were taught to appreciate other cultures and respect the concept of dialogue between people from different countries, cultures, and ethnicities. "We are confident that the students participating in the programme this year will reflect the bright image of our beloved country," Dr. Al Shamsi added.

In Azerbaijan, 25 Giving Ambassadors participated in the construction, maintenance and renovation of a school building in Khatai. In Zanzibar, another 25 assisted in the construction, maintenance, and improvement of facilities for a school in the Dijani town.

The Hope Organisation's programmes in the field of infrastructure development are characterised by the adoption of standardised building practices, in all their projects around the world.

The Giving Ambassadors in Azerbaijan and Zanzibar also took part in volunteer work designed to address the needs of local communities and improve the knowledge and abilities of less privileged children, by offering them intensive lessons in mathematics, science, computers, Arabic, English, as well as arts and crafts.