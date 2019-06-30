'Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit' to focus on critical topics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) The UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO, has called on global leaders from government, industry and academia to participate at the second edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, GMIS, taking place from 9th to 11th July in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

The summit will address key topics that are emerging as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, 4IR, technologies continue to drive the transformation of the global manufacturing sector.

GMIS 2019 will gather thought leaders from the global manufacturing community to engage in debates across over 40 sessions focusing on critical topics, including sustainability in manufacturing, circular economy, food security, future-cities, cybersecurity, the evolution of 3D printing, the future of work, and industrial policy and their role in achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Driving a dialogue around the role that manufacturers must play to support and advance the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, is top of the summit’s agenda, with special sessions dedicated to exploring ways in which industrial development can help tackle issues such as world poverty and hunger while safeguarding the environment and ensuring social inclusion.

Speaking on the occasion, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, said, "The UAE is fully committed to transforming the future of manufacturing in line with the SDGs and ensuring it plays a crucial role in helping to build the global economy. This drive is enabling us to shape a strong manufacturing sector and to lead global efforts to modernise it with Fourth Industrial Revolution technology.

Under the theme of 'Nature-Inspired Technology and the Future of Manufacturing', GMIS 2019 will highlight some of the greatest innovations in biomimicry through dedicated sessions that explore the many ways manufacturing can draw inspiration from existing systems in the natural world to solve complex human problems.

For his part, LI Yong, Director-General of UNIDO, commented, "The Fourth Industrial Revolution offers boundless possibilities for achieving the SDGs. However, many questions remain to be answered on associated challenges, especially the future of work. Multi-stakeholder fora such as GMIS can provide added value, by constructing robust partnerships and offering the thought leadership necessary to drive the Fourth Industrial Revolution towards the achievement of the SDGs."

In its capacity as Co-Chair of GMIS, UNIDO will mobilise its expertise and network for the creation of shared prosperity leveraging the Fourth Industrial Revolution, through collaboration with all relevant partners in industrial development.

A joint initiative of the UAE and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, the summit is the world’s first cross-industry and cross-functional platform that unites manufacturers, governments and non-governmental organisations, technologists, and investors to build a roadmap towards investing in capabilities, fostering innovation and developing the skills needed to position the manufacturing sector at the forefront of global economic growth and a key driver to advance the 17 SDGs.

With a dedicated theme for each day – global, local, and future context – the summit will ensure that all discussions are put into perspective for manufacturers and governments alike, to enable them to create clear roadmaps towards achieving tangible outcomes.

The forum will also hold five Global Panorama Sessions covering developments in key regions including Eurasia, Africa, Latin America, South and East Asia, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Badr Al-Olama, Head of the Organising Committee for the Summit, stated, "Building on the great success of GMIS 2017 in Abu Dhabi, GMIS 2019 in Russia will once again unite the global manufacturing community and reinforce the importance of embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution to promote economic and social development. Nature has already proven to be a powerful source of inspiration to both scientists and technologists, and GMIS 2019 aims to highlight its greater role in supporting the advancement of the Sustainable Development Goals".

In addition to the main panels that are taking place, GMIS 2019 will host TEDx style discussions engaging over 200 international and Russian youths, start-ups, and small and medium enterprises; an award ceremony for the Mohammed bin Rashid Initiative for Global Prosperity, where four winners who have put forward solutions to real-world challenges will be awarded up to US$ 1million in prizes.

Also it will host working groups, in partnership with the Lloyd’s Register Foundation, to identify and assess the knowledge gaps, safety challenges, risks and opportunities associated with the deployment of 4IR technologies in manufacturing.

The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit will be held over the course of three days alongside INNOPROM, an annual Industrial Trade Fair held in Russia since 2010 serving as a platform to set the foundations of industrial policy.