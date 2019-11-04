UrduPoint.com
'Global Secondment Programme For Emirati Leaders' Empowers Participants To Work With Multinational Companies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 03:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2019) Participants of the ‘Global Secondment Programme for Emirati Leaders’, launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development, MBRCLD, commenced working on six specialised projects incorporating 30 ideas for the next six months.

The projects span 19 sectors, including social innovation, competency recruitment, economic development, research and development, tourism, and sports.

During the training period leading up to the first phase – secondment to major multinational companies, the participants are required to achieve certain key objectives by demonstrating their leadership skills and supporting team decisions. They will also work as mentors and leaders to develop the capabilities of others and provide them with advice and guidance that enables them to achieve excellence.

Based on the comprehensive preparation and qualification framework, the training also includes a set of strategic and leadership objectives focused on building confidence, enhancing efficiency and developing professionalism while adhering to the ethics and code of conduct of institutional work.

These ethics are based on the underlying principles of the institutions that put members of the community first since their happiness is the benchmark of success.

Abdulla Al Rumaithi, General Manager of MBRCLD, said, "The Centre is keen to translate the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, into action plans to build national capabilities through equipping Emirati cadres with leadership skills and the ability to identify innovative solutions to the challenges facing the business environment."

He added that the programme provides an integrated framework that enables its participants to foresee the future and manage teams according to international best practices.

