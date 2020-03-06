'Great Women of History' celebrated at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre exhibition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2020) Celebrating the role women have played in history, and marking International Women’s Day on 8th March, H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, has been gifted an exquisite and unique commemorative gold medal, struck by Numismatica Genevensis.

The coin was gifted in honour of Her Highness' patronage of the exhibition, 'Coins of Islam: History Revealed', currently running at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, SZGMC, until 28th April 2020.

The medal was gifted by the exhibition's curator, Dr. Alain Baron, founder of the specialist coin auction house and research institution, Numismatica Genevensis, to mark the opening of the exhibition.

The exhibition, inaugurated by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, presents one of the world’s most significant collections of Arab and Islamic coinage ever assembled, through the unique perspective on that history afforded by coins and currency.

One of the many unique aspects of the exhibition is a dedicated pavilion celebrating the achievements of great women throughout various Islamic eras, as seen through the history of coins.

As patron of the exhibition, Sheikha Fatima stated that the title, "Coins of Islam: History Revealed", fits this exhibition’s context which explores the extended history of Islamic nations, in all its details. "It allows both men and women to learn about the flourishing of early islam across various successive eras, whilst revealing its hidden gems and vast impact," she noted.

She expressed how impressed she was by the many coins engraved with images of influential women who left their mark on Islamic history, giving the example of the Silver Dirham from AH183 (799/800 CE), depicting the Abbasid Princess Zubayda bin Jafar ibn Mansur.

Princess Zubayda was particularly remembered for the series of reservoirs and artificial pools that provided water for Muslim pilgrims along the route from Baghdad to Mecca and Medina, said to be financed by Princess Zubayda herself, with the route being subsequently renamed the "Darb Zubayda" in her honour.

Striking coins, carrying the Names of these great women is an authentic display of appreciation towards them and highlights how Islam honoured women throughout history by situating them at the core foundation of societies, Her Highness added.

"The exhibition also sets a historical context, additionally displaying examples of great women celebrated across the span of history, represented on coins since the earliest times. They are inarguable evidence of the important role women played in the earliest civilisations, both from the physical domain as well as the spiritual and mythological," Sheikha Fatima noted.

She gave the examples of both protecting goddesses, such as Athena, depicted on a Silver Tetradrachm from Ancient Greece (c. 450-400 BCE), or great women from history, such as Mary or Maryam. Other examples include Cleopatra of Egypt, Catherine II of Russia, and Queen Victoria of Great Britain.

Sheikha Fatima said that such exhibitions play a proactive role in supporting the intellectual and cultural movement in the UAE.

"It also reflects her dedication towards empowering women, allowing them to uphold their leading positions and enabling them to achieve excellence and distinction across various fields in line with the UAE's Sustainable Development Goals.

"This exhibition celebrates women's role in assisting and supporting the growth of societies and building civilizations across history through dedicating an entire section that highlights their presence and prominent role across various civilizations and cultures of the world," she said.

The Mother of the Nation said that organising this exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque reflects its grand status as a global cultural platform that disseminates cultural heritage and serves as a beacon of enlightenment for over six million visitors a year.

"This spectacular monument of Islamic art and architecture seeks to establish cross-cultural dialogue and extend bridges of cultural rapprochement amongst humanity, in line with the UAEs' strategy to promote tolerance. The SZGMC plays a prominent role in commemorating and consolidating the values and principles of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, by organising many programmes and activities that highlight the characteristics of our Islamic culture and promote coexistence between nations," she added.

Sheikha Fatima invited women from all over the world to visit this exhibition, explore the history of Islamic civilization and learn about the prominent and dynamic role of women throughout the early Islamic eras in building societies and aiding their progress and development.

Dr. Alain Baron noted the importance of the exhibition in highlighting the role women have played throughout history. "The role of women in history has always been understated in our patriarchal civilisations," he continued, adding that the exhibition is dedicated to influential women who left their mark on history and aims to "restore an important part of historical information".

The coins on display are the "most complete witnesses of history", Dr. Baron explained. "More conventional methods of recording history, be it on monuments or in written texts, are often subject to degradation over time. Coins have largely remained and offer a complete representation of 2,500 years of history."

He went on to say that coins have always circulated from different points of the compass. "These coins became the favoured trading Currency of a multitude of different peoples and have been found in coin hoards as far as Scandinavia. Interestingly, Islamic coinage was discovered to be one of the favourite trading currency of the Vikings."

Amal Bamatraf, Director of the Cultural Communication Department at SZGMC stated that the exhibition highlights the significant and influential presence of women in various civilisations across history. It also sheds light on the role of Sheikha Fatima in supporting Emirati woman, and her immeasurable accomplishments and achievements that played a significant role in the renaissance of the UAE, she explained.

Bamatraf also added that hosting the exhibition at SZGMC, complements the full range of cultural programmes organised regularly, which reflect its status as a leading global cultural destination that plays a prominent role in supporting the nation's cultural movement and enhancing the UAE's national identity.