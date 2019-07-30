'Health and Tourism 2019' campaign launches

(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) Sharjah's Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, SCFA, has launched the 2019 'Health and Tourism' campaign, running throughout August.

The sixth edition of the campaign will run throughout the month of August, under the hashtag "#5aday".

This year’s edition will be focusing on promoting various tourist sites in the Emirate of Sharjah and its surroundings, raising community’s awareness of healthy lifestyles during their sightseeing tours, raising awareness of healthy food options in various tourist sites and the services provided to encourage the adoption of healthy lifestyles.

In her opening remarks, Iman Rashid Saif, Health Promotion Department Director, said, "The Health and Tourism campaign, which is organised for the sixth year in a row, comes in line with the wise vision of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, to raise health awareness among Sharjah citizens, residents and tourists and shed light on the Emirate’s unique and attractive tourist destinations.

"

She added, "This year’s theme '#5aday' comes in line with the World Health Organisation's recommendations in terms of eating at least 400 gm, or five portions, of fruit and vegetables per day to reduce enormous health risks, such as heart disease, stroke and some types of cancer."

Saif went on to say that the Department will, in cooperation with its partners, enhance awareness on the health benefits of fruits and vegetables. "The campaign will use social media platforms and local media to ensure easy access to all segments of society," she explained, adding that it will also target tourists visiting sites within the emirate.