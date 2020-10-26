'Helping Hand’ initiative implements various charitable projects worth AED6.1 million for debt-stricken

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2020) DUBAI, 26th October, 2020 (WAM) – "A Helping Hand" initiative, launched by Dar Al Ber Society, from November 2019 to October 2020, managed to treat 35 patients from families with limited income, who suffered from various diseases at a total cost of AED2.237 million.

Thirteen charitable and humanitarian projects benefiting 159,737 people worth AED4.91 million were also implemented. In all, all these projects were approximately worth AED6.1 million.

Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi, Executive Director of Dar Al Ber said that the initiative represents one of the most important initiatives that Dar Al Ber Society has devised.

He added that the Society seeks to offer innovative qualitative projects that sustain charitable and development work through social media platforms. All charitable cases are studied both in the office and in the field and then the door is opened for donors through the official accounts of Dar Al Ber Society.

Hisham Ali Al-Hashemi, Deputy Executive Director of "Dar Al-Bar", said that the medical assistance provided by the "Community Humanitarian Charitable Initiative" since its inception has included 15 types of treatment and surgeries for treating cancer patients, liver transplants, heart operations, eye operations, dialysis, treatment of psoriasis patients, patients with multiple sclerosis, and cartilage operations.

This included the installation of electronic prostheses, treating Covid-19 patients and others. The initiative also supported many community projects, most notably the payment of rent for those who are financially debt-stricken, support for high school graduates, the project to provide food, the food basket project and the breaking of the fast project.

Also, there was an investment project whose proceeds goes to the families of orphans, the summer project, which provides air-conditioners and devices and providing smart tablets for students as part of the support of the "Distance Learning" initiative. travel tickets were also purchased for people who were stranded during the global pandemic and support was extended to an orphanage in one of the countries where the Society operates.

Hisham Al-Hashemi confirmed that the "Helping Hand" initiative is moved onto the next stage in launching and implementing more urgent community-based humanitarian projects.

Mohammed Suhail, Executive Director of Dar Al Ber, called on people and charitable organisations, private sector companies and businessmen to support this community initiative for which the Society has allocated many channels to receive donations.

These are Dubai Islamic Bank account (003520443195201) and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank account (11530734) in addition to the SMS service by sending the word "Help" to "Etisalat" and "Du" subscribers to the following numbers for a specific donation and support amount, namely 2289 at a value of AED10, 6025 for the value of AED20, 2252 for a donation of AED50, 6027 for a donation of AED100, and 6026 to support the initiative with AED200, and via the Society's website and smart application, or by calling 80079.