'Hope Probe' A Milestone In UAE’s History, Leading Arab Achievement In Modern Era: Ajman Ruler

Mon 20th July 2020 | 04:15 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has said that the journey of the "Hope Probe" to Mars is a key milestone in the history of the UAE and a leading Arab achievement in the modern era, under the slogan, "Nothing is Impossible."

On this national occasion, Sheikh Humaid congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates.

In his speech on the occasion, he said that the launch of the Hope Probe highlights the efforts of the leadership of the UAE and its leading position ahead of other Arab countries in the field of space sciences, noting that this is a result of the clear present and future vision of the country’s leadership and the interests of its people, and adding that the probe’s team includes 200 Emirati engineers, researchers and experts.

"Despite the health and economic crisis witnessed by the entire world, we are expecting the Hope Probe to reach Mars in February 2021, coinciding with the UAE’s 50th-anniversary celebrations," he further added while pointing out that with this achievement, the UAE will join the United States, Russia, Europe and India in the club of countries that have sent spaceships to Mars.

Sheikh Humaid stressed that the Hope Probe project will help train national human resources who are highly efficient in the field of space technology, as well as advance scientific research and reinforce the country’s scientific stature, to strengthen its overall development.

