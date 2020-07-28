UrduPoint.com
'Hope Probe' Is A Distinguished Example Of UAE's Strategic Partnership With Japan: Abdullah Bin Zayed

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has said that 'Hope Probe' exemplifies the distinctive strategic partnership between the UAE and Japan, and the continuous efforts of both nations to achieve qualitative leaps in all fields.

During a phone call with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Sheikh Abdullah also highlighted the notable bilateral relations the two countries enjoy and their constant desire to enhance cooperation in many areas. The two ministers also congratulated each other on the successful launch of Hope Probe to Mars, after it lifted off from Japan's Tanegashima Space Centre on July 20.

His Highness and his Japanese counterpart went on to explore ways to enhance aspects of joint cooperation between the two sides in many fields, including economic, investment, trade, technology, advanced projects and energy.

They further reviewed the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and their countries' efforts to contain its implications; stressing the importance of UAE-Japan coordination in the exchange of scientific knowledge and experiences, as well as health practices to curb the spread of the virus.

They also stressed the importance of international cooperation on the topic, vowing to support global efforts to find a vaccine for the disease.

