'Hope Probe' is a symbol of strong relationship with UAE: Japanese FM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi has praised the launch of the United Arab Emirates’ Hope Probe to Mars, noting that it is a "very important project" symbolising the "strong relationship" between the two countries.

The Hope Probe, which was launched today from the Tanegashima Space Centre, located on a small island off the coast of southern Japan, marks the first interplanetary mission by an Arab country.

"Japan and the UAE have been promoting cooperation in a wide range of areas based on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative between the two countries," the minister added. "We hope to continue the cooperation in various areas including space."