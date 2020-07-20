UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Hope Probe' Is A Symbol Of Strong Relationship With UAE: Japanese FM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 06:15 PM

'Hope Probe' is a symbol of strong relationship with UAE: Japanese FM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi has praised the launch of the United Arab Emirates’ Hope Probe to Mars, noting that it is a "very important project" symbolising the "strong relationship" between the two countries.

The Hope Probe, which was launched today from the Tanegashima Space Centre, located on a small island off the coast of southern Japan, marks the first interplanetary mission by an Arab country.

"Japan and the UAE have been promoting cooperation in a wide range of areas based on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative between the two countries," the minister added. "We hope to continue the cooperation in various areas including space."

Related Topics

UAE Japan United Arab Emirates From Arab

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways, Boeing extend partnership on susta ..

6 minutes ago

Launch of Hope Probe a new era in UAE’s history: ..

6 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal says incumbent govt is threat to Pakis ..

7 minutes ago

Lebanese Court Orders Central Bank Governor's Asse ..

21 seconds ago

Emirates resumes flights to Stockholm from 1 Augus ..

21 minutes ago

PML-N, PPP agree to hold All Parties Conference af ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.