'Hope Probe' is a turning point in era of science, technology and knowledge: UAQ Ruler

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has said that on this historic day for the UAE, the launch of the "Hope Probe" to Mars marks a milestone in space science and a qualitative turning point in the science, technology and knowledge sectors, as it will help in establishing a research and astronomical database that will have positive development in space science and natural research.

The first Arab interplanetary space blasted into sky as planned at 01:58 a.m. Monday, beginning its epic journey to Mars, a landmark moment for the Arab world as UAE makes history.

In a statement marking the launch of the Hope Probe, Sheikh Saud lauded the leadership ambitions since the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who laid the solid foundation for a distinguished modern country led by a unique leadership that always aspires to excellence in all fields. This is shown through the series of successes achieved by the UAE and follows sending first Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station in 2019.

Sheikh Saud said that the space industry and technology has become today one of the most important elements of a nation's progress and development, and represents a milestone in the field of scientific research and space science to reach scientific outputs that will have a significant impact on public life according to the results and studies that will result from such space missions.

"Today, we celebrate the launch of the Hope probe, and we are confident that our youth will present to the world - through the results of studies and research that will accompany this trip - new scientific rules in the field of Climate science and others outside the globe. We will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the UAE union in 2021, and we have accomplished the new road map for the future of humanity and achieving the Arab leadership in space science," Sheikh Saud concluded.