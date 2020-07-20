(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, has said that the UAE, with the launch of the Hope Probe to Mars, is launching a qualitative leap in its space exploration programme, positioning itself among the big achievers in space programmes, and sending a message of optimism and hope to millions of Arabs.

In a statement on the occasion of the landmark launch of the Arab world’s first-ever interplanetary orbiter spacecraft from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Centre, Al Bowardi said, "In a steadfast spirit towards the future that knows no impossibility, the Hope Probe is launched, carrying the dream of the Arabs towards Mars and realising Zayed's vision of reaching space, we are proud today to translate one of our most important strategic national goals into a tangible reality, to demonstrate to the whole world that there is no limit to the aspirations of the people of the UAE.'' "The Hope Probe has proved that dreams are fulfilled by hope and action.

The Arabs are on their way to Mars with an achievement that the UAE adds to the pages of history. It is with the support and confidence of our wise leadership and the care of Zayed's sons and their efforts and ambitions that embrace the horizons of space, the UAE registers its name as the first Arab country to send a space mission to the Red Planet," he added.

''With the launch of the Hope Probe, the UAE is making a qualitative leap in its space exploration programme, positioning itself among the big achievers in space programmes, and sending a message of optimism and hope to millions of Arabs.'' ''I, on behalf of myself and the members of the Ministry of Defence, congratulate the UAE leadership and people, the Arabs, and the whole world. Bless the UAE and its efforts in the service of science and humanity and May Allah keep its glory, security, and ambition. We pray to Allah Almighty to crown our efforts with success, and verily, Allah is the guardian of success,'' he said in conclusion.