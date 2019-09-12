'Human Fraternity Document' committee holds first meeting

Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church on Wednesday received at Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican, the seven members of the Higher Committee established to achieve the goals of the 'Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together', in the Committee's first meeting

VATICAN CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church on Wednesday received at Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican, the seven members of the Higher Committee established to achieve the goals of the 'Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together', in the Committee's first meeting.

The Holy See Press Office released a statement saying that the 11th of September was chosen "as a sign of the will to build life and fraternity where others sowed death and destruction." Pope Francis greeted the Committee members and those heading the Committee's Secretariat, giving each a copy of the Document.

His words expressed both gratitude and encouragement for these "artisans of fraternity" and his hope that they might be fundamental in initiating policies that not only represent "outstretched hands" but also "open hearts."

Representing the Holy See on the Committee are Bishop Miguel Angel Ayuso Guixot, President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue; and Msgr. Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, the Pope's Personal Secretary. Representing the University of Al-Azhar are its President Prof. Dr. Mohamed Husin Abdelaziz Hassan; and Mohamed Mahmoud Abdel Salam, Judge and Former Advisor to Grand Imam Al-Tayyib.

Representing the UAE are Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism; Yasser Saeed Abdulla Hareb Almuhairi, writer and journalist; and Sultan Faisal Al Khalifa Alremeithi, Secretary-General of the Muslim Elders.

After a visit with the Substitute of the Secretary of State, Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, the Committee began its work at Casa Santa Marta. Work began by appointing Bishop Ayuso, as the President of the Committee; Mohamed Mahmoud Abdel Salam, as the Secretary; and Msgr. Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, Yasser Saeed Abdulla Hareb Almuhairi and Sultan Faisal Al Khalifa Alremeithi as members of the Executive Office.

They then proceeded to formulate the statutes which will govern the Committee's activity.

The Committee also identified several concrete initiatives to initiate its activity: a proposal directed to the United Nations that the days between 3rd - 5th February be proclaimed 'Day of Human Fraternity', and another proposal to invite representatives of other world religions to participate on the Committee.

The Committee's next meeting will be held on 20th September, 2019, in New York.

The Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together was signed by Pope Francis and the His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Dr. Ahmad el Tayyeb, during a Global Conference on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi on 4th February 2019.

A Committee was formed on 19th August by the UAE to implement the Document. At that time, Pope Francis was pleased to learn of the initiative calling it part of the "hidden sea of goodness that is growing" making it possible to create a "world of fraternity and peace."