'Human Resources and Emiratisation' refers 17 suspect fraudsters to Public Prosecution

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2019) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said that it filed reports with the Public Prosecution naming 17 suspects of various nationalities on charges of fraud and violations of the ministry's 'Tasheel' electronic system.

In a statement today, the ministry added that the accused violated current laws and regulations and paid less than the due fees on the work permits of other persons.

Mohammed Saqr Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support Services Affairs at the Ministry, affirmed that the ministry's internal control system is capable of detecting violations and identify persons directly involved.

"Eight of the suspects included in the reports work for several companies whose employees can complete their self-processing transactions, as allowed by the ministry.

At the request of their companies, they were granted access to the ministry’s electronic system to complete their transactions," Al Nuaimi said.

Al Nuaimi then pointed out that seven persons working in other establishments with access to the electronic system have committed fraud, by applying for work permits at fees less than those due on the relevant permits.

"The system revealed that two suspects applied for 15 work entry permits in the Names of other people, after completing the required procedures accompanied by documents that relate to the concerned citizens and bearing false signatures and photocopies of their passports," Al Nuaimi explained.