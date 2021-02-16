UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'IDEX 2021 Is A Bright Facade For The UAE,' Says Al-Rumaithi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

'IDEX 2021 is a bright facade for the UAE,' says Al-Rumaithi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) Lieutenant General Hamad Muhammad Thani Al-Rumaithi, UAE Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, said that the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), represent one of the most important defence exhibitions in the world that attracts international defence and technology companies to participate in annually and to display its latest technology and defence industry.

He said in a message to Al Jundi Journal (monthly military magazine published by UAE Ministry of Defence) on the occasion of the 15th edition of IDEX and the 6th of NAVDEX 2021, that the IDEX and NAVDEX 2021, which will be held during the period between 21 and 25 February, confirms that the UAE has become an important global hub for distinguished international exhibitions and conferences.

''It reflects its leadership and great organisational capabilities, especially as this edition comes in light of the continuing Corona pandemic (COVID-19) and the exceptional precautionary and preventive measures it imposes on organizing any event to ensure the safety of all visitors and participants following the highest global health and safety standards.'' The following is the content of his message: ''The large volume of international participation in the activities of two exhibitions reflects the great confidence in the efficiency of the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the concerned authorities to ensure the safety of the visitors of the exhibition, and confirms the distinguished position that the UAE has reached in the global defence exhibitions industry,'' he added.

''The coincidence of IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 with the UAE's celebration of its golden jubilee will promote the importance of this event, as it is one of the most important manifestations of the UAE’s success especially in the field of defence and military industries which have gained an increasing global confidence and presence in most global markets.'' He added that the IDEX since the launch of its first edition in 1993 embodies the ambition of the UAE towards leadership and excellence according to the global standards. It has been able to transcend local standards to regional and global ones, and is now classified as one of the most important defence exhibitions in the world. The exhibition embraces all developments that take place in the defence industry and attracts the largest international defence and technological companies.

''IDEX" has become a shining facade for the United Arab Emirates and a mirror reflecting the development and progress of the UAE at all levels. Therefore, it represents a source of pride for all the people of our nation," he concluded.

Related Topics

World Technology UAE Progress United Arab Emirates Hub February Gold Market Event All Industry

Recent Stories

IDEX, NAVDEX take center stage in Ministry of Defe ..

21 minutes ago

King of Bahrain arrives in UAE

1 hour ago

Jacob Zuma's Family Says Will Fight Potential Jail ..

6 minutes ago

German Chancellor Merkel to Participate in G7 Meet ..

7 minutes ago

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of pleas agains ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar for patronizing squash t ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.