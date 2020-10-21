UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'I’m Very Impressed'- Khabib Nurmagomedov Makes Surprising Statement About Justin Gaethje

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:30 PM

'I’m Very Impressed'- Khabib Nurmagomedov makes surprising statement about Justin Gaethje

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) Khabib Nurmagomedov will lock horns with Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 with the Lightweight Championship hanging in the balance. Khabib enters the fight as the recognized champion, but not the undisputed one.

Khabib vs. Gaethje is an upcoming mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that will take place on October 24, 2020 at the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

While speaking to Kevin Iole of Yahoo! sports, Khabib revealed something positive about Gaethje. He very respectfully acknowledged that Gaethje shocked him with his performance when he bested Tony Ferguson to earn his shot at the title.

"I am very impressed about his last victory. Before the fight honestly, I think first maybe two rounds he have chance, if he knock him out, Tony Ferguson. In my mind, I think he gonna make him tired, but everybody see how improved Justin is and how he made a very smart fight.

He improved a lot. I am very impressed about his footwork, about his timing on boxing, about his leg kicks. It was great performance for him," Khabib said.

Justin Gaethje will have to overcome a lot to win this fight. Khabib is undefeated and looks scary. However, Gaethje is more than just a plucky underdog. He is possibly the biggest threat to Khabib in the division right now. He eliminated Tony Ferguson from the title picture. While he never got to rematch Dustin Poirier, Poirier is Khabib’s last victim.

"I could have never imagined representing the United States of America halfway across the world against an undefeated fighter that happens to be a Russian. You know, I happened to watch a lot of Rocky movies. I think it was Rocky IV, it was certainly something special.

Gaethje brings a varied skill-set to the table. But the question is, will it be enough to neutralise Khabib? This will be answered at UFC 254.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Sports Russia Abu Dhabi United States October 2020 Event From Boxing

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to provisions of b ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre hosts Virtual SCAD Par ..

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leads Emirati side to UAE-Turkm ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

1 hour ago

Lithuanian Government Introduces Quarantine in 12 ..

29 minutes ago

Thai Prime Minister says may lift emergency decree ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.