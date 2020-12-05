UrduPoint.com
'Inspiring New Realities’, Smart Dubai Kicks Off Participation At GITEX Technology Week 2020

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 05:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2020) Smart Dubai has opened its pavilion at the 40th annual GITEX Technology Week, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center from December 6-10, 2020 – the "only global tech show in 2020 to be held live and in-person".

Bearing the theme ‘Inspiring New Realities’, Smart Dubai’s display at this year’s edition of the event showcases the latest developments and upgrades to its strategies, projects, and services. These include Smart Dubai 2021 Strategy, Dubai Paperless Strategy, Smart Dubai’s various data initiatives, the DubaiNow application, the Government Resource Planning Systems, UAE PASS, Dubai Registers, the City Simulation Dashboard, and Smart Dubai Infrastructure, among others.

This year’s event coincides with Smart Dubai’s 5th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, the display highlights the progress it has made in its mission to transform Dubai into the world’s smartest and happiest city.

Bringing together 20 government entities, Smart Dubai’s Pavilion will showcase advanced solutions being built by Dubai Government to accelerate the city’s digital transformation. It also underlines the collaborative efforts among government entities in the face of the current global crisis, as well as the solutions developed to overcome it and move forward with digital development plans.

With exhibitors from over 60 countries around the world, GITEX Technology Week 2020 has an agenda packed with seminars, workshops, and displays. This year’s programme focuses on five promising trends that are set to make a significant impact in the near future, namely: 5G, Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Analytics, Future Mobility, Digital Economies, Cybersecurity and Resilience, and Cloud & Edge Computing.

