'It’s Important To Support Women In Whatever They Want To Do,' Says Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 12:45 AM

'It’s important to support women in whatever they want to do,' says Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, has said that courage is key to women achieving their ambitions.

"It’s important to support women in whatever they want to do," she told the Global Women’s Forum Dubai, GWFD 2020, on Sunday during a plenary conversation with CNBC anchor, Hadley Gamble, while sharing insights into the UAE’s progress in the advancement of women and her personal journey to success.

Reflecting on the UAE’s history, Sheikha Latifa discussed how women were always at the heart of the family, while men worked in the pearl diving industry. "We need to tell these kinds of stories for people to understand where we came from and what we are," she said.

Discussing the people that have influenced her throughout her life, Sheikha Latifa said, "I was very lucky to grow up with some powerful, influential women – my mother, my aunt – and other women in my family. I grew up watching them influence society and the bar was already raised high for me." She highlighted that it was a natural transition for her to work in the public sector, because of the environment she was raised in.

She went on to say that when she decided to work following her graduation, her father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Ruler of Dubai, was her biggest supporter and encouraged her to pursue a career in the public sector.

"I grew up watching my father. He was the youngest defence minister in the history of the UAE," she told.

Discussing women’s empowerment in the UAE, Sheikha Latifa said Emirati women have the respect and full support of their government on every level. "I believe the support of the government is crucial in driving women forward. I see women continuing to go from strength to strength," she noted.

Sheikha Latifa highlighted the importance of supporting women in whatever they want to do, saying "to really achieve something, you have to work hard at it and pursue it".

She said that success comes from merit, and when women receive more opportunities, there is more potential for them to prove themselves.

Referring to her role at Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, Sheikha Latifa explained that Dubai’s cultural diversity is an enabler for the creative sector. She hoped to continue building the foundations for the industry to flourish.

