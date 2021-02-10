UrduPoint.com
'Jiu-Jitsu Arena' Lights Up Red To Celebrate UAE’s Historic Space Breakthrough

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

'Jiu-Jitsu Arena' lights up red to celebrate UAE’s historic space breakthrough

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for the sport in the Emirates, has paid a glowing tribute to the UAE’s historic mission to Mars, turning Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena red as the Emirates became only the fifth country in the world to successfully reach the Red Planet.

After the Hope Probe made its successful entry into Mars’ orbit, lighting up the Arena, the home of jiu-jitsu in the UAE, is the sport’s way of honouring the latest in a long line of momentous achievements for the country, said Abdulmunam Al Hashemi, Chairman, UAEJJF.

"On behalf of the jiu-jitsu community, like to pass on congratulations to the Hope probe team that has etched our country’s name forever in history with this incredible achievement. This feat would not have been possible without the guidance, support, and constant encouragement of our wise and visionary leadership.

The Hope probe’s entry into Mars’ orbit and the limitless possibilities it opens up in space research reward the confidence our leadership has shown in the people of the UAE," he said.

"The Hope Probe’s success is a great lesson that we can achieve anything that we as a country set our mind to. The team on this historic project operated with determination, teamwork and showed extraordinary perseverance - all aspects that are closely associated with our beloved sport. I am confident that this accomplishment will inspire the jiu-jitsu community and us to constantly excel and emulate the Hope probe’s achievement of bringing glory to the UAE on the international stage," Al Hashemi added.

The Hope Probe spent over seven months in space after successfully blasting off from Japan’s Tanegashima Island in July last year and completed a journey of just under 500 million kilometers to successfully enter Mars’ orbit on February 9.

