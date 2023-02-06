'Joint Emirates Shield / 51' Military Exercise Continuing In UAE

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2023) The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced that the “Joint Emirates Shield / 51” military exercise is continuing in the UAE’s waters, islands and airspace.

The Joint Task Force named “Khalifa” carried out extensive airborne operations to achieve its operational objectives.

Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Mujren Al Ameri, Commander of the Joint Operations, said that the operations of the Joint Task Force “Khalifa” are a continuation of the operations of the Joint Task Force named "Zayed". This exercise is a preparation for future operations as well, he noted.

Al Ameri added that the effectiveness of the exercise in destroying hostile targets was the decisive factor in the successful operations of the Joint Task Force "Khalifa".

