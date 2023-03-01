UrduPoint.com

'Just A Few Hours Away From Launch Of Longest Arab Space Mission In History': MBRSC

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 07:00 PM

&#039;Just a few hours away from launch of longest Arab space mission in history&#039;: MBRSC

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced that, in collaboration with international partners, all systems are prepared for the launch of the Crew-6 mission on 2nd March at 09:34 UAE Time.

MBRSC stated that the weather is 95 percent favorable for launch, and teams continue to monitor it.

The Space Centre has extended an invitation to the public to observe the launch of the UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to the International Space Station.

Live coverage will begin at 06:00 UAE time, and the mission will launch at 09:34.

Link to the live coverage: http://mbrsc.ae/live

