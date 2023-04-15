'Kalamon Publishing' Launches Online Store

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2023) Kalamon Publishing launched its electronic platform, which contains all its publications, amounting to about 50 publications by elite Emirati, Gulf, and Arab writers.

The publications included stories, novels, children's stories, comic books, cultural and heritage studies, and others, written in Arabic and English.

Dr.

Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Founder and Chairman of Kalamon, stated that launching the new platform facilitates access to the publisher company's books at reasonable prices.

He pointed out that the company plans to provide its publications in all outlets, locally and globally, with the help of experienced distributors.

The company will focus on attracting writers, researchers, and even amateur writers, to publish their works, a move to encourage and promote writing.