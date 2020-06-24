'KIKLABB' allows entrepreneurs to issue trade licences over 'WhatsApp'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) KIKLABB has announced that it now offers registration for Dubai Free Zone and onshore DED trade licences entirely over a smartphone.

The new service has been designed to not only make it easier to open a business in Dubai but to transform the way that the licencing industry is traditionally managed.

Using the popular messaging service WhatsApp, KIKLABB provides customers with a detailed step-by-step licencing process, with user-friendly forms that can be filled out in minutes and are designed to be used on a smartphone.

The service also provides a channel for responsive customer service, which allows quotations, enquiries, requests, as well as payment links to be shared seamlessly. KIKLABB’s customer service team responds to queries within 24 hours and is also available via email and phone.

Commenting on the launch, Tasawar Ulhaq, CEO of KIKLABB, said, "We are excited to be launching this new service, and we are delighted with the feedback that we have received so far.

KIKLABB remains the premier licencing option in Dubai, and with the use of WhatsApp Business Solutions, it has never been easier to set up and register a business."

KIKLABB is owned by the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, a Government of Dubai organisation and provides entrepreneurs, SMEs and international corporations with the tools they need to launch a business in Dubai, with clear transparent costs and no hidden fees.

Other benefits of choosing KIKLABB include a Dubai Post Office Box, a Dubai stamp, and a physical address at the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 in Mina Rashid, one of the largest ports in the region. All businesses that use KILABB are eligible for Dubai residency visas, placing them at the heart of the region’s business hub.