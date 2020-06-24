UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'KIKLABB' Allows Entrepreneurs To Issue Trade Licences Over 'WhatsApp'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 06:15 PM

'KIKLABB' allows entrepreneurs to issue trade licences over 'WhatsApp'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) KIKLABB has announced that it now offers registration for Dubai Free Zone and onshore DED trade licences entirely over a smartphone.

The new service has been designed to not only make it easier to open a business in Dubai but to transform the way that the licencing industry is traditionally managed.

Using the popular messaging service WhatsApp, KIKLABB provides customers with a detailed step-by-step licencing process, with user-friendly forms that can be filled out in minutes and are designed to be used on a smartphone.

The service also provides a channel for responsive customer service, which allows quotations, enquiries, requests, as well as payment links to be shared seamlessly. KIKLABB’s customer service team responds to queries within 24 hours and is also available via email and phone.

Commenting on the launch, Tasawar Ulhaq, CEO of KIKLABB, said, "We are excited to be launching this new service, and we are delighted with the feedback that we have received so far.

KIKLABB remains the premier licencing option in Dubai, and with the use of WhatsApp Business Solutions, it has never been easier to set up and register a business."

KIKLABB is owned by the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, a Government of Dubai organisation and provides entrepreneurs, SMEs and international corporations with the tools they need to launch a business in Dubai, with clear transparent costs and no hidden fees.

Other benefits of choosing KIKLABB include a Dubai Post Office Box, a Dubai stamp, and a physical address at the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 in Mina Rashid, one of the largest ports in the region. All businesses that use KILABB are eligible for Dubai residency visas, placing them at the heart of the region’s business hub.

Related Topics

Business Dubai Rashid Hub Post All Government Industry WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Qasr Al Watan nominated for World Travel Awards as ..

17 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of Ajman Exe ..

47 minutes ago

GCC Technical Committee for Chemical and Textile P ..

47 minutes ago

NUST ranked #41 in Top 50 under 50 QS University R ..

57 minutes ago

DC Dera takes steps to stop outbreak of coronaviru ..

40 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.