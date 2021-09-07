UrduPoint.com

'Lamat Shaml' Wins 28th Edition Of UAE President's Cup World Series For Purebred Arabian Horses In Germany

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 02:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) "Lamat Shaml," owned by Walid bin Zayed, galloped to win the 28th edition of the UAE President's Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, run in Germany on Sunday.

Evsheim grass track in the German city of Baden-Baden hosted the seventh leg of the global series of races, in one of the largest confrontations and the most important races on European tracks.

The event was held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and under the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and with the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Since 1994, the UAE President Cup Series has put Arabian horse racing in the spotlight on some of the biggest stages in the world.

