'Letter of the New Season' Follow-Up Committee holds first meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) Led by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the 'Letter of the New Season' Follow-Up Committee held its first meeting at the headquarters of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

The committee aims to begin implementing the directives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and covert the six principles included in his letter into strategic plans and practical policies with clear indicators, as well as undertake all legal and procedural measures to achieve economic, social and media advancement in all national institutions.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mansour said, "The letter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed came at the right time, reflecting the pulse of the community. The UAE has succeeded because its leaders are connected to reality and understand the needs of the people. We have accomplished significant achievements that we must protect, and we must plan for the future with full transparency."

Sheikh Mansour then mentioned Article 3 of the new season message of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed on the issue of Emiratisation, noting that a new way of thinking is required, as well as a new vision, and institutions that manipulate Emiratisation figures are jeopardizing the country’s security and stability.

Regarding the message’s economic vision, he said, "We need to know the status of key development projects in the country over the next decade, and I am against the repetition of projects."

The agenda of the committee's first meeting included its working plan for its first 100 days, the adoption of its key drivers, the formation of sub-committees and the identification of their objectives and tasks.

The committee's other members include Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Committee Vice President; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council, NMC; Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing; Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, and a representative of the Supreme National Security Council.

The committee's tasks include drafting the legal and procedural frameworks required for implementing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, forming its sub-committees and drafting the first 100-day plan that will be submitted it to the UAE Cabinet. It also aims to develop plans, programmes and initiatives that will support the implementation of the letter, supervise its sub-committees and monitor their performance, and submit performance reports on its work to the cabinet.

Four key work pillars have been identified, which are fieldwork and communicating the people, the media, Emiratisation, and new future development ideas.

Fieldwork and Communicating with the People The working team in charge of communicating with the people must ensure the presence of officials and ministers when dealing with the people and monitoring work related to the economy, the community, health, education, commercial and agricultural institutions, projects and government services. The team must also, explore the needs of citizens, and follow up complaints and solve issues hindering the progress of various projects.

New Future Development Ideas This pillar aims to present ten innovative and easily-implemented development ideas to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed within a month of the formation of the committee. Each idea should have a clear economic impact that will positively benefit economic and national indexes, as well as help draft a coordination framework between local governments to achieve the UAE’s overall development plan for the next decade, along with projects that will support the national economy.

Emiratisation The Emiratisation pillar aims to draft a comprehensive national plan to train and build the capacities of UAE citizens and invest in them correctly, as well as distribute them to vital sectors that can benefit from their expertise and knowledge.

This pillar also aims to coordinate the efforts of Federal and local authorities and the private sector to ensure the efficiency of the Emiratisation strategic plan, as well as empower citizens and correctly utilise their capacities and skills.

The Media This pillar aims to establish clear controls and standards for social media users and monitor those who abuse the reputation of the UAE, as well as hold awareness workshops for social media users on national topics and constructively using interactive spaces.

The 100-Day Plan The 100-day work plan of the committee involves the formation of sub-committees, under the framework of pre-set pillars and initiatives related to each topic, as well as coordinating and supporting federal and local efforts, and defining the roles, responsibilities and tasks of the committee’s sub-committees.

New Season Letter H.H. Sheikh Mohammed directed the formation of a committee to monitor the implementation of his Letter, which aims to turn the six articles of his message into a comprehensive community working system and present him with the 100-day plan, under the framework of his vision, to achieve social and economic progress.

In his message, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted key national and economic topics that affect the country’s institutions and the community. The first article of his message refers to the work of officials and ministers and stresses that they must work directly with the people and not in conference halls and forums that abuse resources and energies. The second article aims to stop the chaos on social media platforms, to protect the UAE’s credibility and reputation and promote its good image.

The third article aims to make Emiratisation a permanent priority and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed confirmed that a series of vital decisions will be issued in this regard.

The fourth article refers to the importance of reinforcing the UAE’s global competitiveness, by adopting innovative projects that will strengthen the economy. H.H. Sheikh Mohammed directed the committee to increase the pace of real estate projects, to achieve added value to the national economy.

The fifth article is a reminder of the role of the government, which is to serve the people. H.H. Sheikh Mohammed urged officials to meet the needs of the people and solve their problems.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed ended the Letter on an optimistic note, stressing that the future is brighter and the UAE is ready for the future, as the most competitive, fastest-growing, and most advanced country in the region.