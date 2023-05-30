'Make It In The Emirates Forum' Begins Tomorrow In Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 30th May, 2023 (WAM) – The second edition of the ‘’Make it in the Emirates Forum'', organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and ADNOC, is set to commence tomorrow at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center. Running from 31st May to 1st June, the Forum aligns with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and the Make it in the Emirates initiative, focusing on the theme of 'Investment, Sustainability, Growth'.

The forum is expected to attract extensive participation from decision makers, government and private sector officials, experts, entrepreneurs, financing entities, investors, startups, and SMEs. Its Primary goal is to showcase investment opportunities within the local industrial sector, emphasising the potential for investment, product development, product localization, and redirecting procurement towards the national economy. By prioritizing ICV certified entities, the Forum aims to drive economic growth and support the development of local industries. Moreover, the Forum offers a valuable networking and knowledge exchange platform for members of the industrial community, both locally and internationally.

On the first day of the forum, three panel discussions will take place. The initial session will center on the role of research and development in supporting and enhancing industrial competitiveness. The second session will delve into mechanisms for enhancing industrial value chains and product competitiveness. Finally, the third session will shed light on industrial sustainability and the roadmap to COP28.

The second day of the forum will kick off with a panel discussion titled 'My Story in the Emirates', followed by five sessions that revolve around the various aspects of industrial growth. The sessions will include topics, such as leveraging the ICV program for industrial growth, the significant role of industrial zones in supporting the national economy, exploring innovative financing solutions to promote entrepreneurship and industrial businesses, understanding the reasons to invest in the UAE from an investor's point of view, and gaining insights into empowering Emirati talent in the private sector with an emphasis on exceptional opportunities.

The Make it in the Emirates Awards ceremony will be held during the forum, honoring companies and individuals who have made significant contributions to bolstering the UAE's stature as a global manufacturing and innovation hub.

The awards encompass 10 categories grouped under four main pillars: Factory of the Future, In-Country Value Contribution, Industrial Enablers, and Leadership and Talent. This ceremony serves as a platform to celebrate and recognise the remarkable achievements of those who have played a key role in advancing the industrial landscape of the UAE.

The Forum’s exhibition area offers participants a chance to witness the latest products and services in the industrial sector, as well as facilitates interactions with industry experts and investors, allowing participants to witness firsthand how these companies have developed their business on both the industrial and technological fronts. In addition, the exhibition showcases products under the Make it in the Emirates initiative, underscoring the industrial sector's capacity for innovation, future shaping, product development, enhanced competition, and sustainable economic growth.

The second edition of the forum aligns with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology that aims to foster the growth and development of domestic industrial sector, increase its contribution to GDP, attract both foreign and local investments, nurture entrepreneurship, and enhance the competitiveness of local products. In addition to showcasing the UAE as a global hub for manufacturing and innovation, the Forum seeks to promote sustainability and reduce and eliminate carbon emissions within the industrial sector in line with objectives of the ‘Year of Sustainability’, the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, and its preparations to host COP28.

The Forum is backed by numerous sponsors, including Diamond Sponsors Mubadala Investment Company, Emirates Steel Arkan, and Emirates Development Bank, as well as Golden Sponsors such as Aldar Properties, Tawazun, Kizad Group, Agthia, Edge, and PureHealth. Silver Sponsors include First Abu Dhabi Bank, Dubai Investments, Al Masaood Energy Company, Emirates Global Aluminum, and Abu Dhabi Fund for Development. Additionally, Bronze Sponsors include Etihad Credit Insurance, Dubai Industrial City, Electromechanical Company, Mashreq Bank, Baker Hughes, National Oil Well Pharco (NOV), Control Contracting & Trading (CCTC), Weatherford International, and Schlumberger.

The Make it in the Emirates Forum launched in 2022 and has quickly become one of the region’s most prominent industrial platforms. The inaugural event resulted in procurement opportunities worth AED 110 billion, comprising 300 products across 11 sectors.