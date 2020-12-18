'Makkah Al-Mukarramah Document' approved, publicised in OIC Member States

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2020) The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen affirmed that the Member States of OIC, through their national and regional institutions, have started publicising the "Makkah Al-Mukarramah" document, which was already signed by over 1200 prominent Muslim scholars from 139 countries and 27 Muslim schools of thought.

He pointed out that the document brings to the fore the values of tolerance and mutual understanding between peoples of different cultural and religious backgrounds, as equally recognised by the Charter of OIC.

Othaimeen pointed out that the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in its 47th session (Niamey, 2020) underlined the importance of the principles and values the document embodies which were endorsed by the Community of Muslim Scholars at the Muslim World League Conference held under the theme "The Values of Moderation and middle Stance in the Holy Quran and the Sunna" (Makkah, 2019).

"The Council also welcomed the broad support the Makkah document received worldwide, among senior religious scholars and leaders, celebrating its noble mission of promoting tolerance, moderation, understanding and mutual cooperation among peoples and states."

The document is held in particular esteem, the Secretary General stressed, explaining that it was adopted with the special assistance and blessing of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Chair of the Islamic Summit, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who calls for a return to the genuine and pristine Islamic values of moderation, dialogue and togetherness, rejecting terrorism, extremism and bigotry.

Dr. Al-Othaimeen also commended the efforts of the Muslim World League to bring to light this important instrument following its adoption by 1,200 prominent figures from across the Muslim world.