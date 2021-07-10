(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2021) ABU DHABI, 10th July 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has said that the award given by the Vatican to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, "is a recognition of his pioneering humanitarian role."

Sheikh Hamdan made the remarks following the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, as the recipient of the Vatican's Foundation Gravissimum Educationis "Man of Humanity" award last week.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed has been making strenuous efforts in international humanitarian and relief domains with tremendous contributions to instil values of peace and peaceful co-existence," he said.

The award also recognises the UAE's pioneering role in all humanitarian fronts, particularly the efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world, Sheikh Hamdan added.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is following in the path of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who devoted his life to humanitarian work at domestic, regional and international levels," he said in conclusion.