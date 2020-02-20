'Marsa Mina' opens at Zayed Port

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2020) Abu Dhabi Ports announced today the inauguration of 'Marsa Mina', the city’s new waterfront lifestyle destination at Zayed Port, heralding the area’s transformation into an entertainment destination for international visitors and the local community.

Developed by Abu Dhabi Ports in collaboration with Danas Business Consultancy, Marsa Mina is a dynamic open-air quayside leisure attraction that provides a wide range of pop-up retail concepts, casual dining options and entertainment facilities.

Set against the dramatic backdrop of Abu Dhabi’s Cruise Terminal at Zayed Port, the waterfront destination is the first prominent landmark welcoming cruise ship visitors upon their arrival to the emirate.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Abu Dhabi Ports Group CEO, said, "Marsa Mina is an exciting addition to the Abu Dhabi cruise experience and signifies our commitment towards developing Zayed Port as a unique leisure destination for the UAE community and for tourists arriving to the emirate via cruise ships.

"

"In addition to further promoting Abu Dhabi as a unique destination for leisure and business, the new waterfront is also envisioned to serve as a platform for entrepreneurial initiatives by providing small and medium-sized home-grown projects the opportunity to develop and promote their businesses," Al Shamisi explained, adding that the project reflects Abu Dhabi Port's commitment to supporting the economy diversification in line with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

Taking sustainability into account, and in keeping with the maritime environment, Marsa Mina has been constructed using recycled containers which have been repurposed to provide retail and dining outlets. The project also includes recreational facilities and open spaces, in addition to a children’s play area.

Marsa Mina also provides visitors with the opportunity to enjoy a vibrant 1,163-metre art mural painted by a wide range of renowned national and international artists which is displayed around the perimeter of Zayed Port’s walls.