'Miral' Embarks On Digital Transformation Journey With Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

'Miral' embarks on digital transformation journey with Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2021) Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of experiences, has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to automate its core business processes, including finance and human resources.

"We are focused on initiating transformative solutions that elevate our business as well as our customers’ experiences. With a growing portfolio of developments, it is important for us to have real-time insights across all core operations. Oracle Fusion Applications will help us automate business processes and increase efficiency on a secure, comprehensive platform, hence contributing to Abu Dhabi’s development as a sustainable and diversified economy," said Ali Nimer, Executive Director of Digital and Technology at Miral.

Miral will implement Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM).

The initiative will help Miral reduce costs, sharpen forecasts, enhance employee experience, and improve decision-making across the business.

"The ability of an organisation to consistently innovate is key to outpace services and solutions offered by competitors and achieve long-term success. Miral is playing a vital role in the economic diversification of Abu Dhabi, and with its continuous product updates and pervasive machine learning capabilities, Oracle Fusion Applications will help Miral stay ahead of a rapidly-evolving economic environment and customer expectation," said Rahul Misra, Vice President, Business Applications, Lower Gulf, Oracle.

