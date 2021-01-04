'Mohammed bin Rashid has laid foundations of strategic planning in Federal Government': Hamdan bin Rashid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, has said that the Federal Government has witnessed unprecedented achievements during the past 15 years, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

In his statement on the 15th Accession Day of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Hamdan said that the Federal Government has made significant strides in building a sustainable future, thanks to strategic thinking and the UAE people’s commitment and loyalty to their leadership - which never settles for less than the first place.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has laid the foundations of strategic planning in the Federal Government and was committed to achieving the vision of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Thanks to His Highness’s directives and forward-looking vision, the Federal Government attained several achievements; and the UAE became among the fastest-growing, most developed and most efficient countries in investing its resources and wealth, and thus ranked among the highest indices regionally and globally," he added.

Sheikh Hamdan concluded, "We congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the 15th Accession Anniversary. His Highness represented a pioneering global model in government work by instilling excellence; creativity; innovation; development; and forward-thinking, in order to boost the UAE’s standing on the global competitiveness map by the UAE Centennial 2071."