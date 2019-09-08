UrduPoint.com
'Moments' Competition Closes With Over 50,000 Entries From Across Arab World

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) National Geographic Abu Dhabi and Almarai, today announced that over 50,000 photographs from across the Arab World were submitted for the 9th edition of 'Moments', an annual regional photography competition held to nurture the talent of aspiring regional photographers.

Reflecting National Geographic and Almarai’s commitment to the development of youth, Moments featured a returning category this year for photographers aged 13 to 17 years.

Held under the theme 'Souqs of the middle East', the 2019 Moments edition captured the diversity and stories of markets from around the Arab world, which have been at the heart of the region’s culture and history. Each photograph carries with it an authentic, detailed and complete description of the story behind the image, which aims to add geographic, social and cultural contexts to the photo.

The competition has proven increasingly popular among GCC photographers, who constituted 32 percent of all entries in this year’s edition, doubling last year’s entries, which stood at 16 percent. UAE photographers showed the highest increase in submissions in the GCC, with a 62 percent increase over last year.

Shortlisted photographs are expected to be announced in the next few weeks, following a selection by this year’s team of judges, comprising Hussam Abdulqader, CMO of Almarai, and Mohammad Muheisen, a two-time Pulitzer prize winner and National Geographic photographer.

Moments has established itself as one of the largest and most popular competitions in the region, and has attracted over 200,000 entries since its launch. The Grand Prize winner will have his or her photograph printed in the National Geographic magazine's Arabic edition and earn a a 10-day expedition trip worth US$10,000, in which the winner will be mentored by National Geographic expert photographers, in addition to winning photography equipment worth $5,000. The winner in the children’s category will receive photography equipment worth $5,000.

The competition is held in partnership with Almarai, which has been a strategic supporter of this event for the last six years, as part of a shared vision of nurturing youth and talent from the Middle East.

