'Moro Hub' launches second local cloud to drive innovation and agility

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2020) Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions) has announced the launch of its second cloud, a secure, resilient and high availability multi-tenant cloud hosted locally in Moro Tier-III Certified Data Centres including the first green data centre in the region.

Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the digital arm of DEWA, has successfully collaborated with VMware to offer this service.

The offering provides a range of futuristic managed cloud services with multi-availability zones. The cloud services include Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), GPU as a service, Kubernetes as a service (K8SaaS), Compliance and Risk Management while leveraging Moro Hub’s marketplace.

Commenting on the launch, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, "Government and enterprise clients can now benefit from the diversified features that Moro Cloud brings to the table, right from scalability, reliability, and security to predictable costs, higher SLAs and reduced lead time and deployment.

We believe Moro Cloud will be a great enabler as now more than ever organisations are looking at expanding their digital transformation landscape," he added.

In turn, Ahmed Auda, Regional Managing Director of VMware METNA, "We are pleased to partner with Moro Hub to provide cloud services through Moro Hub Tier-III certified Data Centres including the first Green Data centre in the region. Our proven expertise in multi-cloud and security technologies coupled with Moro Hub’s technical proficiency will serve as a massive growth opportunity for customers to scale their digital solutions. We value Moro Hub as our partner and appreciate their efforts in associating with us to increase its service delivery capabilities."

Moro Hub’s cloud marketplace enables clients to deploy and manage server applications, which helps accelerate the adoption of new platforms. It provides ready-to-run solutions that are easy to use by developers and administrators.