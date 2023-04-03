'Most Noble Numbers' Charity Auction For Special Plate Numbers Begins April 8 In Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2023) The “Most Noble Numbers” charity auction for special vehicle plate numbers will open for bidding in Dubai on Saturday, 8th April 2023, in support of the “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in collaboration with Emirates Auction and with support from Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the auction will include several special vehicle plate numbers, including single digit plate number P7 and 10 two-digit numbers AA19, AA22, AA80, O71, X36, W78, H31, Z37, J57 and N41, as well as other special plate numbers Y900, Q22222 and Y6666.

The auction is expected to see the participation of prominent figures from various businesses and charities, keen to support initiatives embracing humanitarian causes, such as “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, especially during Ramadan, the month of giving and solidarity.

Proceeds of the Most Noble Numbers charity auction, opening on at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, will contribute to achieving the objectives of “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign of providing a food safety net for underprivileged populations, and sending the UAE’s message of hope and solidarity to those in need, in a time when hunger is threatening more than 828 million people worldwide.

Auctions prove to be a modern, innovative source of support for charity and humanitarian efforts, with the first edition of Most Noble Numbers auction, running alongside the “100 Million Meals” campaign in Ramadan 2021, bringing in around AED50.45 million in one night only, helping the campaign double its target and eventually record 220 million meals.

The Most Noble Numbers charity auction for special mobile numbers in Dubai collected AED53 million for Ramadan 2022 “1 Billion Meals” campaign, while the Abu Dhabi Police Most Noble Number in-person and online auctions supported the campaign with AED111 million.

This year’s edition of the auction, supporting the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, allows the participation of all community groups in the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to aid vulnerable persons around the world.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors, RTA, said, “The ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, is the embodiment of the values of humanity and solidarity with those in need around the world, and is a testament to the UAE’s commitment to providing sustainable aid as it invites both public and private sector players to take part and promote the role of social responsibility – a formula that ensures the success of all such initiatives launched in the UAE.

“RTA is honoured to support this campaign, which has seen a remarkable response from the community and its institutions since day one. The Most Noble Number charity auction allows direct support of the campaign which aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged communities. We are confident this auction will see a great response as was the case in the past two years during the ‘1 Billion Meals’ and ‘100 Million Meals’ campaigns,” he added.

Abdulla Matar Al Mannaei, Chairman and Managing Director, Emirates Auction, stated, “The ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign is an extension of the UAE’s values of good and generosity extending to all business sectors, and we are keen to provide technical and logistic support to ensure the auction runs according to the highest international standards, and that contribution to the campaign is maximized to help achieve its target.

"We were privileged to participate in ‘100 Million Meals’ and ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaigns, we once again to contribute to the campaign’s food aid endowment fund alongside other philanthropists. The UAE’s message to humanity is ever reflected in the aid it extends to those in need,” he added.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED 1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.