'Mother Of The Nation’ Provides Breakfast To Medical Teams In Abu Dhabi On First Day Of Eid Al-Fitr

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, instructed the delivery of breakfast meals to medical and nursing teams in several hospitals in Abu Dhabi on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, in recognition of their efforts to assist the country and humanity in the fight against the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

She also congratulated all medical teams on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, stating, "Medical teams have proven that they are our first line of defence against the pandemic, and they have shown the values of sacrifice and giving away from their families and loved ones, to protect our own loved ones and families.

"

She also pointed out that all health sector workers deserve appreciation and recognition for their sacrifices in the fight against the pandemic, stressing the keenness of the country’s leadership to support the health sector and provide it with all its requirements.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, said, "We thank the ‘Mother of the UAE’ for supporting medical teams in the field from all health establishments in the emirate. She has always supported everyone who has contributed to the advancement of our country, and I am pleased to thank and appreciate all workers in this sector, for their significant efforts under the current conditions."

