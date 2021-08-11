'NAMA' Steering Women’s Socio-economic Journey: Jawaher Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has highlighted the vital role of businesswomen in Sharjah and commended their key contributions as drivers of the emirate’s economic advancement.

The passion, innovation and creative ideas of female business owners and entrepreneurs have attracted sizeable investments, helped strengthen and diversify the local economy, and left a distinctive mark on Sharjah’s socio-economic journey, explained Sheikha Jawaher, who is also the Chairperson of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA).

These statements were made during her visit to the new HQ of Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), a NAMA affiliate.

Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA, and Mariam bin Al Shaikh, Acting Manager of SBWC, accompanied Sheikha Jawaher on the tour.

Sheikha Jawaher lauded the achievements of NAMA and the SBWC in implementing projects and initiatives for women’s empowerment. The NAMA Chairperson also received an overview of the entity’s plans and strategies.

Addressing the NAMA and SBWC teams, she said, "In the course of overseeing your integrated efforts towards achieving a common goal, I have seen the tremendous results produced by the qualified cadres here who bring passion and purpose to work every day. You have all exceeded expectations in advancing the various services we provide to businesswomen and female entrepreneurs in Sharjah.

I am proud of you all and trust that NAMA’s mission and vision are in safe hands."

The NAMA Chairperson continued, "NAMA is putting in great work to steadily design and implement initiatives that embody the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, whose unwavering support to consolidate and activate the role of women in the business and entrepreneurial sectors of Sharjah has been a key factor for NAMA’s success in creating a thriving environment for ambitious businesswomen. The need to support and empower women to break stereotypes and overcome challenges that prevent them from realising their ambitions cannot be overemphasised."

BinKaram said, "This visit by Her Highness and the reviewing of our plans, efforts and achievements in the past year is a reflection of the guidance and support Sheikha Jawaher has always honoured us with. Since the beginning of our journey, Her Highness has been keen on overseeing the strategic plans and implementation mechanisms we have designed and developed to boost Sharjah’s professional environment for women."

Sheikha Jawaher also visited the new headquarters of the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council (Irthi), another NAMA affiliate, where she was briefed on the role of Irthi in preserving and promoting local crafts of Talli (hand braiding) and Safeefah (palm-frond weaving) practised by Emirati women who receive specialised training at the council to reinterpret these crafts and modernise them for global audiences.