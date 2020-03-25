'Next Generation Abu Dhabi' digital platform targets Abu Dhabi’s youth

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) The Abu Dhabi school of Government, ADSG, and Abu Dhabi Youth Council on Wednesday launched 'Next Generation Abu Dhabi' as part of the Abu Dhabi government’s Digital Month.

The platform aims to build the skills required for the age of digital transformation. It also promotes the concept of continuous learning and will enable young people to adapt to the changes of future market conditions.

The initiative was launched with the support of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office and Chairman of the Executive Committee.

Learners on the platform can obtain professional learning certificates which provide insight into the latest developments in technology and teach learners how to apply their learnings in their workplace, preparing them for future job opportunities. These certificates will be critical to those looking to contribute to the advancement of digitisation in the Emirate.

The platform targets young people between the ages of 18 and 35, who are residing in Abu Dhabi, without any prior work experience.

Next Generation Abu Dhabi was developed in partnership with various technology experts from international institutions and universities, such as IBM and University of Colorado Boulder.

The programmes will also provide an opportunity for hands-on learning by working on projects that will be evaluated and graded by global learning experts. Learners will have the opportunity to complete the e-learning programme flexibly from any location.

Starting in April, the platform will launch its data science programme in cooperation with Coursera Data Science academy.

The programme contains several learning paths which aim to develop the skills of youth in data science, data analysis, and artificial intelligence. The programme will also teach learners how to apply basic data skills in jobs across various sectors.

Participants will also learn how to analyse data, build query language, create forms using Excel, and learn how to study and view data models using tools such as Python.

Commenting on the project, Ali Rashid Qannas Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support, said, "We are committed to enhancing the capabilities of our youth, in order to adapt to changing global market conditions across all business sectors. This platform will enable the Emirate to pave a future path towards sustainable development. Under the guidance of our leadership, we are providing young people with the tools to navigate future challenges and preparing for the challenges of the next fifty years."

For her part, Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi School of Government, said, "A driving purpose behind developing and delivering this programme is to embed a culture of continuous learning among the youth of Abu Dhabi. We want to ensure that learners are prepared and can adapt to the accelerated pace of technological advancement in an era of unprecedented digital transformation."

Programmes are taught remotely and require a commitment of ten hours a week per learner. Additional programmes will be announced on the platform in coming months on the Abu Dhabi School of Government website.