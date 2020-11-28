'Noqodi' supports 'Cashless Dubai' Initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2020) The Dubai government, represented by the Department of Finance (DOF) and the Smart Dubai Department, said Noqodi eWallet is an important tool in supporting the 'Cashless Dubai' initiative, which the government launched last week with the aim to switch to cashless payments in Dubai, as a safe and easy process, in all sectors.

Noqodi enables individuals and companies in various government and non-government entities to pay the government services fees swiftly, easily and safely, under the umbrella of the 'Dubai Pay' portal.

Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, DOF Director General said: "Supported by The Executive Council of Dubai, Noqodi will become a strategic partner for the Cashless Dubai Project, the objectives of which are to encourage the use of smart payment methods in all transactions without cash, as part of the relentless efforts to support the full digital transformation of the emirate, according to the sound vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai."

"DOF is keen to raise the happiness level of Dubai Government customers by enabling Noqodi eWallet and other secure and easy-to-use payment channels to pay government service fees, in cooperation with the Cashless Dubai Working Group. We praise the efforts made by Smart Dubai to develop the emirate’s digital infrastructure and provide digital fees payment channels," Al Saleh added.

Developed by emaratech, an Investment Corporation of Dubai's company, and launched by DOF and Smart Dubai last year, Noqodi is the latest available option to pay government fees via 'Dubai Pay' portal.

Customers can have balance of Noqodi eWallet topped up from their current accounts in local and international banks, using the international bank account number (IBAN). They can also use their credit cards, in addition to cash recharging methods available in a number of exchange companies.

Noqodi is a flexible way to pay fees with no minimum or upper limit of its balance. It also enables customers to have their money refunded in cases of cancellation. The eWallet payment channel also allows customers to pay fees through POS at service counters in government agencies.

Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director General of Smart Dubai, CEO of the Dubai Data Establishment, said: "In line with the forward-thinking vision of the wise leadership, we, at Smart Dubai, firmly believe that going cashless is the future of transactions. It is the way that business and commerce will be conducted in the 21st century and beyond. The 'Cashless Framework Report' initiative and the 'Cashless Dubai Working Group' launched last week bringing Smart Dubai together with the Dubai Department of Finance – are a major and game-changing step forward in that direction."

"The initiative aims to lay the foundation for other initiatives, services, and programs that promise to shift all payment transactions in Dubai to secure and easy-to-use cashless platforms across all sectors," Al Nasser explained. "Noqodi is a prominent example of such services; it is a powerful tool that enables widespread cashless transactions among individuals, corporations, government entities, and non-governmental organizations – and we are honored to have been part of the effort to develop it with our partners at the Dubai Department of Finance and emaratech."

Thani Al Zaffin, Director General & board Member of emaratech, said: "According to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we are pleased to contribute to Dubai's paperless strategy and Cashless Initiative. We feel proud to fully support Dubai Government to implement digital services and transform its agencies into cashless digital services and operations. We are confident that Noqodi will be an important player to create a fully smart model according to the best international practices."