'ON.DXB' issues content call to regional film, game, video and music industry creatives

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) ON.DXB, the new regional festival designed to support industry growth and talent development in the media, entertainment and content development industries and the technologies driving them, has opened its doors for regional film, game, video and music creators to submit original work for a chance to be showcased at the inaugural festival, which will run from 21st to 23rd November in Dubai.

An initiative of Dubai Media City in cooperation with the Dubai Film and tv Commission, ON.DXB is offering regional talent in film, game, video and music a unique opportunity to showcase their work to a global audience of industry specialists, investors, peers and consumers. The call is open for content in a broad range of forms and languages across a multitude of themes, topics and narratives, including feature documentary, short-form film and video, as well as video game trailers and demos, musical compositions and live performance footage.

To enter, content creators must submit a three-minute maximum sample of work at the ON.DXB website: www.ondxbfest.com. ON.DXB will review and assess all submissions, and the top 20 selected across all four categories will be invited to be part of the festival, giving them exposure among the industry and audiences.

Dubai has emerged as the leading choice for local, regional and international filmmakers and is viewed as an enabling location due to its world-class incentive programme, infrastructure, facilities and subsidiary services to support the industry at large. Initiatives such as CineMENA, the platform created by Dubai Studio City to nurture the individuals looking to succeed within the film and media industries, are also creating a conveyor belt of talent. Through the call for content initiative, ON.DXB will offer budding filmmakers and content creators an invaluable opportunity to screen original work in front of an industry and consumer audience.

According to the Arab Media Outlook study 2015-2018, the middle East gaming industry is worth over $1bn annually. With the global video game industry worth over $90bn globally, there is massive potential for the regional gaming sphere, as well as linked technological advancements in user experience such as voice user interface, AI, machine learning, VR/AR and IoT. The ON.DXB call for content will support talent in the industry, offering indie game designers and developers the opportunity to showcase trailers, live demos and any work in progress to industry experts and consumers.

Similarly, the regional music industry has seen major expansion in this era of disruptive technologies, digital platforms and streaming. Many international streaming companies have expanded in the region, with Anghami, an in5 Media startup, being an example of a successful Dubai-based music streaming platform and digital distribution company that raised over AED106 million from regional investors. The call for content offers talents within the industry the chance to showcase work in multiple formats - from live performance through to film compositions and digital music.

Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Media City, said, "One of the aims of ON.DXB is to attract and empower the best local and regional talent. By offering our greatest creative minds a platform to show their work to industry decision-makers, specialists, leading international companies and investors, we are stimulating partnership-building and development while reaffirming Dubai’s position as a global and regional capital for major creative talent.

"Given the breadth and depth of talent in Dubai and across the wider region, we anticipate content in many forms, languages and covering an array of themes and topics. We look forward to providing a platform for the region’s best talent to showcase their work," added Al Suwaidi.

Jamal Al Sharif, CEO of Dubai Film and TV Commission, stated, "We want to offer budding talent the opportunity to showcase work. Using film as an example, filmmakers will have the opportunity to screen work to an audience of cinema production companies, international film and entertainment companies, industry professionals, media and consumers alike.

"The event offers multiple touchpoints to support talent at every stage of their career. As well as a place to showcase original work, ON.DXB provides a platform for knowledge and experience exchange, and identifying best practice to supports the ongoing growth and development of the industry. ON.DXB will enable content and media professionals to remain at the forefront of trends and developments, while contributing to the future of these industries locally and regionally."

ON.DXB will also offer tailored platforms for creators to upskill through a series of community workshops from in5, the enabling platform for entrepreneurs and startups launched by TECOM Group to foster innovation in the media, technology and design sectors.