UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'One Million Arab Coders' Hosts 32 Experts For Coders Talk

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 01:45 PM

'One Million Arab Coders' hosts 32 experts for Coders Talk

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) One Million Arab Coders, OMAC - an initiative by Dubai Future Foundation, DFF - has organised 32 interactive sessions led by expert programmers and other specialists as part of its Coders Talk series that aims to introduce technology enthusiasts to the latest global IT trends.

Broadcast through OMAC’s official Facebook page, the event attracted over 200,000 views from around the world to highlight the latest trends in various fields of technology and programming from the UAE, region, and the world.

The sessions covered a wide variety of topics, such as artificial intelligence, computer science, software engineering, e-commerce, data analysis, programming languages, electronic security, machine learning, cloud computing, electronic applications, the internet of Things and communications.

Abdulaziz Al Jaziri, Deputy CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said, "OMAC launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, continues to equip emerging talent with new skills that will support them in leveraging state-of-the-art technologies to develop innovative solutions of the future."

Among the international experts headlining the sessions were Sebastian Thrun, Chairman and Co-Founder of Udacity, Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University and Member of Dubai Future academy’s board of Trustees, Omar Abdelkader, Full-stack Software Developer at MitchDesigns, Al Sayed Gamal, CTO, Lead Architect and Senior Software Engineer at Cognitev, Mohamed Abo-Shosha, Engineer at STC, Mohamed Osama, Software Engineer at Trella, Hadi Partovi, Founder and CEO of Code.

org, Tamer Deif, Head of Operations at Brizi, Mohamed Reda Eldehiry, Senior Software Engineer at Zillow, Haytham Bassiouny, Product Manager at Vezeeta.com, Mahmoud Sabae, Co-Founder and CTO of Garment IO, Ahmed Ashraf, Marketing Specialist – EMEA at Skyscanner, Khaled Sadek, Software Technical Lead at ThePlanet, and Rory Preddy, Senior Cloud Advocate at Microsoft.

UAE-based speakers included Ayça Baş, Cloud Developer Advocate at microsoft, Maha Ashour, Assistant Vice President at Mashreq Bank, Ramy Mahrous, Data Analyst Expert at Careem, and Mina Youssef, Software Engineer at MFR, in addition to several OMAC graduates.

One Million Arab Coders seeks to train one million young Arabs in computer programming to provide them with the technological tools and expertise to address the challenges of the future.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Internet World Technology Facebook UAE Dubai Bank Young Rashid Lead Event From Careem Million Arab

Recent Stories

OIC welcomes removal of Sudan from US state sponso ..

20 minutes ago

UK Inflation Rate Rises to 0.5 Percent in Septembe ..

5 minutes ago

Italian Expert Believes AI in COVID-19 Era Can Hel ..

5 minutes ago

Zaidi urged relevant authorities to investigate bl ..

5 minutes ago

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani terms Aug 5 blackish day in ..

5 minutes ago

CDA Chairman seeks citizen cooperation to make cap ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.