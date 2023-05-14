UrduPoint.com

'Operation Gallant Knight 2' Distributes Food Parcels To 600 Medical Personnel In Latakia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2023 | 05:45 PM

LATAKIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2023) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) delegation distributed food parcels to more than 600 medical personnel working in hospitals in the Syrian Governorate of Latakia, as part of “Operation Gallant Knight 2” launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence.
The ERC delegation announced the continuation of the second phase of its initiative, “We did not forget You”, which aligns with the UAE's constant humanitarian and relief efforts in cooperation with competent Syrian entities and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.


The UAE continues to support Syrians through the recovery and rehabilitation process by providing food and medical supplies.
Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, Head of the Emirates Red Crescent delegation in Syria, indicated that the initiative organised by ERC distributed food parcels to more than 600 doctors and nurses, playing a crucial role since the earthquake in Syria.
The initiative comes as a continuation of the UAE’s giving to the fraternal people of Syria.

