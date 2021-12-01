'Our Ambitions And Aspirations In The New Fiftieth Are Never-ending': Ajman Ruler

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, stated that the journey of the Union went from success to success thanks to the strong solidarity of the country's leadership tireless efforts, and their deep belief in the value of unity as a basis for building a modern state.

In his statement to 'Nation Shield', the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of the UAE's 50th National Day, H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi said,'' Thanks to the Union, our country is working for the future, and our ambitions and aspirations in the new fiftieth are never-ending.'' Following is the full text of his statement on the occasion: ''On 2nd December, 1971, the world witnessed the birth of the state of the United Arab Emirates, the day will be remembered in history and remain alive in the conscience of the Emirati and Arab citizens.

No matter how many years pass, the Union will remain an immortal memory in our hearts, dear to our souls, which generations pass through. It is a reality we witness and the good we live in under the shadow of a lofty homeland in which human beings advance, their dignity preserved, and people enjoy security and prosperity.

On this occasion, dear to all of our hearts, I am pleased to extend my warmest congratulations and blessings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and to the people of the UAE, its residents and guests, on the occasion of the 50th National Day of our beloved country.

On this glorious day, joy fills our souls, and happiness fills our hearts, we remember the Founder of the Union, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who led the journey of construction, progress and renaissance. We will always appreciate his dedication and pay tribute to him. The journey of the Union went from success to success thanks to the strong solidarity of Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, their pioneering efforts, and their deep belief in the value of unity as a basis for building a modern state, so that this nation remains strongly unified, stable in its cohesion, and a pioneer in its achievements.

If we want to talk about the gains and benefits of the Union, we cannot count them, but only point out that this experience has opened the door wide to unprecedented leaps in all fields. The union of the Emirates as a unified political entity allowed good management of wealth and resources. Through the past five decades, it emerged into a modern, prosperous state whose citizens enjoy prosperity and security. The state built infrastructure as a basis for economic and social development. It established urban, housing, educational, health, cultural, artistic and sports projects as per best international standards that caught the attention and astonished the world. In addition, various international exhibitions and festivals are being held in the country that attracts the world.

Thanks to the Union, our country is working for the future, and our ambitions and aspirations in the new fiftieth has no limits. Our wise leadership has set a national agenda replete with projects, ideas, initiatives, plans and visions that keep pace with the present and foresee the future to continue our blessed journey to build the glory and civilisation of a state that has become a symbol and example.

The interest of the State of the Union was not limited to the interiors only. Instead, it paid great attention to the world outside. The UAE had its pioneering initiatives in the field of tolerance, coexistence and confronting hatred. It embodied unlimited giving by providing material and moral aid to those in need worldwide without distinctions of race, colour, sex, or religion. This became evident during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as the UAE was one of the first countries to support humanitarian initiatives in the rest of the world.

In conclusion, we congratulate our leadership and people on the national day. We ask Allah Almighty to preserve our country and enable us to achieve the highest aspirations and dearest wishes under the Union State.''