'Our experience in tolerance and coherence inspires peoples of the world': Sheikh Nahyan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, on Saturday witnessed the closing ceremony of the National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraternity organised by the Ministry of Tolerance under the slogan, "On Zayed’s Approach" at Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi.

Among the attendees at the ceremony were Afra Al Sabri, Director-General of the Minister of Tolerance’s Office, ambassadors of sisterly and friendly countries, senior officials and representatives of all partners of the ministries, local departments and private institutions.

The closing ceremony was also witnessed by a large number of local, Arab and international artists who participated in the days and nights of the Festival.

The ceremony featured a documentary film about all the participants, initiatives and activities organised within the festival. In addition, it included a number of the best performances that were presented during the Festival's nine days.

Sheikh Nahyan then honoured the participating partners and embassies in the Festival.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan said, "We are proud that the Festival has become a global platform promoting its lofty message with participation of 226 government and private bodies, 25 embassies of sisterly and friendly countries, and more than 150 communities living in the country."

He also affirmed, "The Ministry of Tolerance’s slogan 'a ministry of all that works with all for the benefit of all' has been achieved realistically during the Festival. Everyone participated and everyone interacted, so the message of tolerance and human fraternity reached all, because tolerance in the UAE does not exclude anyone, and our experience in tolerance and the cohesion of our society will remain inspirational to all the people of the world."

He continued, "The second edition of the National Festival is almost reaching its final stage, after we have been all overwhelmed with the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and harmony.

All segments of citizens and residents met in and interacted with its concerts, programmes, initiatives and forums held under the slogan "On Zayed’s Approach" in a coherent society based on coexistence and harmony together. The Festival reflected the real image of the UAE society in its cohesion and acceptance for all that were built on the inherent values ​​raised by generation after generation."

He also noted that the activities and programmes of the Ministry of Tolerance would continue everywhere in the country throughout the year with its creative initiatives and programmes in all areas.

"We cooperate with all, because we believe that tolerance is everyone's responsibility and is for the benefit of everyone as well," Sheikh Nahyan added.

He also praised all participating bodies, as well as artists, musicians, folklore and heritage ensembles, embassies’ bands and Ministry of Education’s teams who all presented in their respective fields what promote the culture of tolerance and coexistence and enrich dialogue among all.

Furthermore, Sheikh Nahyan appreciated the participation of the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of education, the Ministry of Community Development, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, all the executive councils in the country, the Abu Dhabi Police, the Women's Union, the Civil Defence, and other institutions in the National Festival.

"The message of the National Festival for Tolerance will continue, as our goal is to instill the culture of tolerance in everyone, so that it becomes a way of life for all segments of the UAE society," Sheikh Nahyan concluded.